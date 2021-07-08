Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,696.58 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,734.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,340.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

