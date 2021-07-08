Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Ocado Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ocado Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OCDGF opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $39.25.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

