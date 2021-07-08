Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OAS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $101.63 on Wednesday. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.34.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after buying an additional 2,277,027 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,904,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after buying an additional 366,152 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after buying an additional 305,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

