Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Cap of $95.59 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $95.59 million and $18.82 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001430 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002084 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.