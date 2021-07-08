Oak Street Health, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

NYSE:OSH opened at $59.60 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,373,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,288,676.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $2,926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210,238 shares in the company, valued at $480,545,230.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,068,161 shares of company stock worth $484,364,967. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 598.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,399 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,423,000 after purchasing an additional 979,332 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

