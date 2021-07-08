O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 386,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.13 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

