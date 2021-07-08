O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,602 Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Marine Products by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Marine Products by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Marine Products in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

MPX opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55. Marine Products Co. has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $539.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Marine Products had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

