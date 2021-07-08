O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 808.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,632 shares of company stock valued at $15,793,434. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $226.11 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $128.66 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.59.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

