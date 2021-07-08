O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $89,000 Stock Position in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biglari were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BH. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Biglari by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 17,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,679,146.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 19,850 shares of company stock worth $3,392,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BH opened at $158.28 on Thursday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $56.99 and a one year high of $188.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.80.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 43.75%.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

