O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $81,000 Position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mackinac Financial were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 69,274 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Mackinac Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 153,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 74.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MFNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

MFNC stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $207.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

See Also: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.