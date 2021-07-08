O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $76,000 Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCKY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCKY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,537,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $350.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

