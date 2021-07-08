O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MVBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MVB Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,796 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the first quarter worth $1,552,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the first quarter worth $1,514,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the first quarter worth $1,781,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MVB Financial news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $488.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.47.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

MVB Financial Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

