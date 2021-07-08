O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,349 Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Morphic by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MORF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $56.88 on Thursday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $229,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $961,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,754.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,490 shares of company stock valued at $17,909,167 in the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

