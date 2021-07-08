NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $94.43 on Thursday. NV5 Global has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $109.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $867,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,920 shares in the company, valued at $11,707,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,737 shares of company stock worth $5,836,961. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

