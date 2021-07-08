Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NRIX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.98. 309,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,383. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.16. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.64.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at $347,447.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $536,291. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,470,000 after buying an additional 500,176 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

