Numis Securities Reaffirms Top Pick Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Numis Securities reiterated their top pick rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,885.83 ($24.64).

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 1,817.50 ($23.75) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,709.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a one year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The firm has a market cap of £10.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.44.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

