Novo Holdings A S Has $22.99 Million Position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Novo Holdings A S cut its stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,321,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,079 shares during the period. SeaSpine accounts for 0.9% of Novo Holdings A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Novo Holdings A S owned about 3.98% of SeaSpine worth $22,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after acquiring an additional 71,840 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 171,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 168,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 191,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SPNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of SeaSpine stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.91. 5,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.46.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.