Novo Holdings A S Acquires 81,101 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Novo Holdings A S grew its holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 406,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,101 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,899,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Zogenix by 79.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,329,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Zogenix by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 46,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at about $305,000.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ ZGNX traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.55. 5,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.40. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

