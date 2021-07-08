Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 9.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $194.23 and last traded at $195.52. Approximately 164,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,713,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.19.

Specifically, Director Rachel K. King acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.64 per share, with a total value of $97,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,992. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,914 shares of company stock valued at $17,382,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Novavax by 17,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth $40,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.