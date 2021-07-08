NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 111,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,264,277 shares.The stock last traded at $8.25 and had previously closed at $8.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a current ratio of 85.40.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $930,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.