NortonLifeLock Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,458 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 946% compared to the average daily volume of 522 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

