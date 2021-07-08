Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NFBK opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.77. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.63 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Tara L. French bought 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $321,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,843 shares of company stock worth $63,133. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

