Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,162 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 780,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,162 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $22,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 32,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.97.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.03%.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

