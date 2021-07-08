Northern Trust Corp Has $21.14 Million Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,336 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.32% of The AZEK worth $21,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The AZEK news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $199,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,423 shares of company stock worth $13,190,256. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of -60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.49.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

