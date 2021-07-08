Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $20,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OSI Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in OSI Systems by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSIS. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,094 shares in the company, valued at $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $99.32 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

