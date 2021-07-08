Northern Trust Corp Buys 9,798 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $21,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 186,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD opened at $24.18 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

