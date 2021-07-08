Northern Trust Corp Buys 244,467 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 924,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,467 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.05% of Palantir Technologies worth $21,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $55,565,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,186,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $13,960,429.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at $154,523,683.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,674,511 shares of company stock valued at $151,942,064 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.