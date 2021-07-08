Nordic Semiconductor ASA’s (NDCVF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NDCVF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.96. 1,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

