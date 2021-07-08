Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 18,102 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 18,102 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Express were worth $268,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.35.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.66. 137,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,418. The company has a market capitalization of $136.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.36. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

