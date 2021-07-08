Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,469,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,540 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.21% of Pfizer worth $413,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.06. 262,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,911,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

