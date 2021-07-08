Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,592 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.82% of Synopsys worth $308,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,687. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.82 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.44.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.