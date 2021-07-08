Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 150,413 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,549,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,413 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 0.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $551,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,724,876. The company has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.35. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

