Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 364,686 shares.The stock last traded at $4.94 and had previously closed at $5.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Nomura alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 44.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.