Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $218,186,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dover by 38.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Dover by 609.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 349,906 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.18.

DOV opened at $153.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $94.20 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

