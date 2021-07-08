Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,725 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMH opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.20.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

