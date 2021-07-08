Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,725 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $40.63.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

