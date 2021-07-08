Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 12,734 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,734 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,439,000 after buying an additional 2,547,269 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,857,000 after buying an additional 180,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,460,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,728,000 after buying an additional 688,301 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

