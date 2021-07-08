Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 494 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 301,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $182.09 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

