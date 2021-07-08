Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.