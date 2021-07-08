Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,648 shares of company stock valued at $36,267,352 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Raymond James upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $585.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.00 and a 12 month high of $587.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

