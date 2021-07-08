Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $184.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $186.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.