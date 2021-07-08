Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,734 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,439,000 after buying an additional 2,547,269 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,460,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,728,000 after acquiring an additional 688,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

