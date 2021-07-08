Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 32,632 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,632 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,708.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.87. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

