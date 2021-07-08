Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,492 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $151.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

