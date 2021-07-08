Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.67. Approximately 2,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 342,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $940.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $226,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,140 shares of company stock worth $615,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 2.5% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter worth $31,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

