Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NPNYY stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

