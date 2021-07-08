NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Director John G. Connors Sells 66,000 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $10,527,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,983. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $160.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $253.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $161.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 178,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,288,000 after buying an additional 70,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in NIKE by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

