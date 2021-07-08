NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hilary K. Krane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $160.16 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The firm has a market cap of $253.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC upped their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in NIKE by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

