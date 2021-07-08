Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.24. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 120.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

