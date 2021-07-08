NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.31 Million

Analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will announce $22.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.58 million and the highest is $23.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $19.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $89.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $92.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $68.49 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $86.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. 189,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,311. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.73.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

